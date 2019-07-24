Confederate Railroad, nixed from DuQuoin State Fair, lands gig in Jerseyville

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? A Confederate monument in Cornelius was vandalized Sunday, a day after violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters left a woman dead and dozens of people injured in Charlottesville, Va. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Confederate monument in Cornelius was vandalized Sunday, a day after violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters left a woman dead and dozens of people injured in Charlottesville, Va.

Confederate Railroad, the country rock band that was forced to cancel its spot at the DuQuoin State Fair by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s team, has booked a show in Jerseyville this fall.

The band will play at the Hillbillie Offroad RV Park on Otterville Road in Jerseyville on Oct. 19, the Alton Telegraph reported. Tickets for the show range from $22.37 for general admission to $81.17 for tickets that include an RV site with electricity for the weekend.

The band had been removed from its spot on the lineup earlier this month due to its name and its use of symbols of the confederacy. The Pritzker administration made the call after noting that the band’s album covers and merchandise sometimes feature Confederate flags.

“This administration’s guiding principle is that the state of Illinois will not use state resources to promote symbols of racism. Symbols of hate cannot and will not represent the values of the Land of Lincoln,” Pritzker spokesperson Jordan Abudayye has said regarding the decision.

According to the Telegraph report, Confederate Railroad has booked more than 30 dates through October since then, including the Iowa and Ohio state fairs.