Single-vehicle crash claims life of Illinois man

West Liberty man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Cumberland County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Illinois 121 at County Route 775 North. The victim was identified as Timothy O. Allison, 33, of West Liberty.

According to Illinois State Police, Allison was driving a 2006 red Ford Expedition traveling north on Illinois Route 121 at County Road 775. For an undetermined reason, he ran off the right side of the roadway, over corrected, crossed both lanes, and ran off the left side of the roadway.

He then struck a tree and a parked vehicle at a residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.