Drivers push through St. Louis interstate flooded with big pools of water, video shows

Drivers on an interstate near St. Louis, Missouri, might have been better served by boats than cars, a video shows.

Kate Hays was driving eastbound on I-70 early Monday morning when she encountered a number of large pools of water, she said in a Twitter post. She posted a video of drivers maneuvering through water on what looks more like a shallow river than an interstate.

A voice can be heard exclaiming “This is crazy.”

Here’s a look at Eastbound I-70 just west of Kingshighway as we headed out of St. Louis about an hour ago. So. Much. Rain. We left from St. Peters & went through several sections like this on both sides of the bridge. Be careful out there #STL! @chesterlampkin @ksdknews #stlwx pic.twitter.com/q4vFf0v9iI — Kate Hayes (@KateMHayes) July 22, 2019

Through the windshield, a pickup truck is seen cutting through the water making waves resembling that of Jet Ski. One car is stopped on the side of the road, while others make their way through the pools, despite the water coming nearly half-way up their tires.

Storms and flash flooding closed a number of St. Louis streets Monday morning, the Weather Channel reported, and in nearby Eureka, Missouri, the fire department had to rescue several people from their cars, with the water nearly reaching one car’s window KSDK reported.

Thankfully, there is an end in sight. Forecasters say the rain should move out of the area by midday, KMOV reported.

But in the meantime, residents would do well to heed Hays’ advice and “Be careful out there, #STL.”