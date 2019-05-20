Severe weather predicted to hit the metro-east Tuesday night

Are you prepared for a tornado? Here's what you need to know about staying safe if a tornado is possible. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you need to know about staying safe if a tornado is possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the metro-east as a strong spring storm system blows through parts of the Midwest this week.

A squall line — a line of thunderstorms that forms along or ahead of a cold front — is expect to move east Tuesday night, the NWS’s St. Louis office posted on Facebook. Winds could reach up to 70 mph and tornadoes are possible.

The St. Louis metro area will be hit around 10 p.m., the office predicted. It warned people with outdoor plans for Tuesday night to prepare for the threat.

According to the Hazardous Weather Outlook, major river flooding is expected to continue along portions of the Illinois River because of thunderstorms in the west and central parts of the state.

Thunderstorms will continue through Sunday, according to the forecast.