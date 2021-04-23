Mother Baltimore: No justice, no accountability

dholtmann@bnd.com

Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy, was killed by police in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago on March 29. Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old boy, was killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl, was killed by police in Columbus, Ohio, on April 20. Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old man, was killed by police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on April 21.

All of the victims were Black and brown. All of them were killed during and shortly after the trial for one of the most-watched police brutality cases of the past decade--the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer responsible for killing George Floyd. On Wednesday, Chauvin was convicted on all counts for Floyd’s murder. While the verdict may provide relief for some and cause celebration for others, as it did, I struggled to find even a glimmer of joy on Wednesday. I felt/still feel nothing. I don’t know if there’s an appropriate term to describe how I’m currently feeling, but I do know that I didn’t feel joyous or optimistic. How can I feel that way when I know that a single conviction will not end police violence against Black and brown communities? How can I feel hopeful when I know that the system of policing wasn’t created with Black people in mind (an early form of policing in the United States was slave patrols), therefore leading to constant attacks against our community?

So, I feel nothing. Chauvin’s conviction does nothing for me. It’s not justice because, well, George Floyd is still dead. It’s not accountability to me because, well, to whom is Chauvin accountable? The system that created the situation in which Floyd was killed? That’s not accountability to me.

The only word that best describes Wednesday’s verdict for me is “punishment”. Chauvin was criminally punished for his actions. And that’s not enough for me. It will never be. George Floyd, Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright, Ma’Khia Bryant, Andrew Brown Jr. and countless other victims of police brutality should still be here today.

Local health district wants people of color in southwest IL to have vaccine access

BND reporter DeAsia Paige explored the efforts of East Side Health District in ensuring communities of color in the metro-east aren’t neglected in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This weekend, the district is hosting a pop-up vaccination event in East St. Louis’ Lincoln Park to target the city’s homeless population.

East St. Louis extends school year to help students make up COVID-19 losses

Megan Valley, the BND’s education reporter, wrote about East St. Louis School District 189’s approval of extending the current school year. Students’ last day will now be June 29, instead of May 26.

East St. Louis city manager resigns for new leadership job in University City

Brooke Smith, the city manager for East St. Louis, will step down from her position. She’ll become the assistant city manager for University City, Missouri, on May 24. Her resignation is effective on May 15. The BND’s breaking news reporter Carolyn P. Smith talked to Brooke about leaving her role in East St. Louis:

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of East St. Louis. I feel good about the things I have been able to do here and wish I could have done more in the time I have been here.”

Luther Vandross would’ve turned 70 on April 20. He died in 2005 due to a heart attack. As I think about the R&B legend’s legacy, I think about this video. In it, he’s performing Dionne Warwick’s rendition of “That’s What Friends Are For” with Warwick, Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder at the 1987 Soul Train Awards. Jump to the 2:55 mark, and you’ll see a friendly yet classic vocal duel between Houston and Vandross. Houston, who’s also Warwick’s cousin, starts the competition by taking the audience to church with her impressive high notes at the end of her verse. Then, Vandross, who looks on in amazement, gives the audience an equally impressive verse with his signature lower vocal register.

Celebrating Derek Chauvin’s conviction is not enough. We want to live.

This piece by abolitionist Derecka Purnell, who’s also a St. Louis native, underscores why Chauvin’s conviction is not justice nor is it accountability. It’s essentially fruitless, especially if the conviction doesn’t end police violence. Especially if a Black girl was killed by police in a different state while Chauvin was convicted. Especially if the police violence against that Black girl is being justified. There’s more work to be done, and Purnell explains it plainly:

But we will never know what accountability or justice means for George, Daunte, Adam or Ma’Khia because justice requires the participation of the people impacted by it. The dead cannot participate. Convictions only provide relief for the living, and they surely do not save lives. The question is: do we want convictions or do we want to live?

