Mother Baltimore: Take a break

Mother Baltimore newsletter graphic dholtmann@bnd.com

So, I saw this tweet pop up several times on my Twitter timeline this week. In case the tweet is deleted by the time you’re reading this, here’s what it says:

Tip for younger folks in the workforce -- when you take PTO, anticipate how it will impact the team and try as hard as possible to minimize any disruption. And realize that there are going to be times that you just....shouldn’t take PTO.

The user goes on to tweet,:

This isn’t about some great service to your employer. This is about maintaining relationships that you will need when you return.

And, finally, they end the Twitter thread with this:

I’m not sure why people are QT’ing this and saying they should be able to take vacations or that companies survive without individual employees. Yes? I agree? That doesn’t mean you should unjustifiably [expletive] over your teammates?

Many people appropriately dragged this tweet for suggesting that employees wanting to take needed time off should prioritize the needs of the company before the needs of themselves. And I absolutely lived for this online dragging of that. I became a stan for it. The advice that the user thought they were giving is very harmful and damaging because no one is defined by the work that they produce. We are human beings who deserve to have a life outside of a job, especially considering how jobs don’t care about us because that’s how capitalism works. It socializes us to believe that our worth is measured by the career success that we have instead of the elements that define our character and personalities.

I’ve thought more about capitalism and its pernicious effects now that I’m working my first full-time position. And I’m still learning how to find an appropriate work-life balance, but it is hard because, after all, capitalism has informed our society. Like other social vices, capitalism is ingrained in our psyche at an early age.

As a child, I was taught the importance of working hard and getting good grades in school to ensure I’d have a successful life. Now that I’m in my early twenties, I’d challenge that thinking by saying there are more ways to be successful than what a good career can provide. Further, if we spent more time linking the importance of love, justice, happiness and a healthy well-being to having a successful life, then maybe, just maybe, society would be less capitalistic and I wouldn’t have to think twice before taking breaks when needed.

And that’s where I’ll end this section of the newsletter:

TAKE A DAMN BREAK! :)

Have a story tip or just want to talk? Contact me at 618-239-2624 or dsutgrey@bnd.com.

Now, here’s the latest news in the metro-east:

Local fraternity starts cleanup initiative of Black cemetery in southwest IL

Carlos Glenn, president of the Nu Gamma Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. , explains his fraternity’s plans to clean Booker T. Washington Cemetery in Centreville DeAsia Paige

A Belleville chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. launched a cleanup movement of Booker T. Washington Cemetery, a historic Black cemetery near Centreville. The group wants to bring more awareness about the cemetery’s significance for residents of East St. Louis, Alorton and Centreville. BND reporter talked to the fraternity about the inspiration behind their efforts and future plans.

More on cleanups in the metro-east:

State Street cleanup in East St. Louis aims to bring awareness about environmental racism

New cleanup group hopes sprucing up East St. Louis will lead to other improvements

Mayor, other leaders take office in Cahokia Heights, southwest IL’s newest town

Curtis McCall Sr, the first mayor of Cahokia Heights, congratulates the new police chief of Cahokia Heights Steve Brown. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

On Thursday, the first leaders of Cahokia Heights were sworn into office. BND reporter DeAsia Paige was at the ceremony to follow the action, which included the new mayor announcing the firing of city employees and vowing to have the city start on a balanced budget

More on Cahokia Heights:

What’s next for the newest town in southwest Illinois? Here’s what its first mayor says

Residents in new southwest IL town vote to dissolve controversial water,sewer utility

Three charged in shooting death of East St. Louis athlete, but none charged with murder

Jaylon McKenzie poses with his mother, Sukeena Gunner, at an East St. Louis Junior Flyers football game. PROVIDED

BND reporter Teri Maddox wrote about the latest development in the case of Jaylon McKenzie, a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot in 2019. Last week, a third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death, and the family is hopeful that justice will be served.

More on Jaylon McKenzie:

Man charged in shooting death of Jaylon McKenzie, promising East St. Louis athlete

East St. Louis community comes together at vigil for slain 8th grade football star

What to watch

“Pose”

FILE - In this June 9, 2013 file photo, Billy Porter accepts his award for best leading actor in a musical for “Kinky Boots”at the 67th Annual Tony Awards in New York. Porter, along with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brandon Victor Dixon and Joshua Henry will join Audra McDonald in a revival of the 1920s musical Shuffle Along, Previews begin in March 2016 at the Music Box Theatre.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The final season premiere of the award-winning show aired last week. Set in the 1980’s, “Pose”, which is in its third season, follows the lives of Black and Latinx LGBTQ characters as they dominate New York City’s ballroom culture while trying to survive in a society that doesn’t uplift them. “Pose” stars MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore and Billy Porter. The next episode airs Sunday, April 9 at 9 p.m. CST on FX.

What to read

True Romance: Janet Mock on the Final Season of ‘Pose’

Janet Mock arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times) JOSH HANER NYT

This piece on Janet Mock’s farewell to hit FX series “Pose”. Mock, who served as a writer, producer and executive producer of the show, talks to Alexis Soloski of The New York Times about walking away from a show that gave herself and the world so much. I really resonated with this quote about Mock’s fight to include a wedding scene in the final season, which makes this eternally single girl even more excited about watching the series:

It was my love letter to ‘Pose’, and to the women who watch this show, who are craving that sort of deep, deep partnership with someone who fully shows up for them and celebrates them and loves them in public.

That’s all she wrote!

That completes this week’s edition of Mother Baltimore. I hope y’all enjoyed reading just as much as I enjoyed writing it. Talk to y’all in two weeks!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign-up for Mother Baltimore here. If you’d prefer to unsubscribe from this newsletter, you can do so at any time using the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of this message.