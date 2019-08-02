Belleville West grad Brian Hill scores touchdown in NFL Hall of Fame game vs. Broncos

Brian Hill on why he plays football Former Belleville West standout football player and current Wyoming Cowboy Brian Hill explains what draws him to the game before the start of the 2016 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Belleville West standout football player and current Wyoming Cowboy Brian Hill explains what draws him to the game before the start of the 2016 season.

Brian Hill, a 2014 Belleville West graduate, was the offensive star for the Falcons in the NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

Hill ran for 57 yards on 11 caries and caught a touchdown pass from Kurt Benkert in Atlanta’s 14-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“I’m just trying to make the most out of every opportunity I have. I’m working hard every day in practice and doing the best that I can. It paid off last night,” Hill said on Friday. “I’m a little sore today. But everything is good.”

Hill, who ran for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final two years at Belleville West, developed into one of the top running backs in the nation in his three years at the University of Wyoming.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A two-time all-Mountain West Conference running back, Hill rushed for more than 4,200 yards and 35 touchdowns in his three years with the Cowboys. A semifinalist in 2016 for the Doak Walker award, which goes to the top running back in the nation, Hill was a fifth round selection by the Falcons in the 2017 NFL draft.

Hill was waived by the Falcons in October 2017 and re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad in November. Hill was then signed by Cincinnati and finished his rookie season with 37 yards on 11 carries.

After being released by the Bengals early in the 2018 season, he was re-signed by Atlanta and put on its active roster where he remained for the rest of the season. Hill had his best game as a professional in week 16 when he ran for 116 yards on eight carries against the Carolina Panthers.

Now he’s focused on making Atlanta’s 53-man roster for the 2019 season.

“I think being here (Atlanta) last year really helped me. I learned a lot about myself and I was able to learn the playbook,” Hill said. “I had a really good offseason, worked hard everyday and then last night was a good way to start the year. There is a lot more work to be done though.”