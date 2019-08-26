Seibert moves closer toward landing job as Cleveland Browns placekicker

Cleveland Browns’ Austin Seibert stands on the field during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May 3, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Former Belleville West High School standout and University of Oklahoma all-American Austin Seibert took a big step Friday toward landing the kicking job with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns’ fifth-round choice in the 2019 NFL draft, Seibert kicked four field goals in Cleveland’s 13-12 preseason loss to Tampa Bay Friday at Raymond James Stadium.

The 22-year-old Seibert made all four of his field goal attempts, converting on kicks of 54, 36, 30 and 35 yards to account for all of the Browns’ points. Seibert, who missed a 52-yard field goal attempt a week ago against the Indianapolis Colts is now 4-for-5 for the preseason as he battles veteran Greg Joseph for the position as the Browns placekicker.

Seibert, a 2015 graduate of Belleville West High School, went on to set numerous Big 12 Conference and FBS kicking records at the University of Oklahoma. The Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in 2018, Seibert ranks first in school and Big 12 Conference history in points with 499 and first in FBS history in career extra points (310) and extra point attempts (315). He connected on 63-of-79 field goal attempts (79.7 percent) with a career best of 51 yards in his brilliant four-year career at Oklahoma.

In his final two years at Oklahoma, Seibert made 34-of-40 attempts

The Browns (2-1) close out their preseason schedule on Thursday when they host the Detroit Lions. Cleveland opens its regular season on Sept. 8 when it hosts the Tennessee Titans.