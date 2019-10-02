Leaner and matured, Belleville’s Jordan Goodwin looks forward to leading at SLU

SHARE COPY LINK

Jordan Goodwin says he has grown both as a basketball player and as a student in his first two years at Saint Louis University.

He had no choice.

The three-time first team all-state selection in high school, who led Althoff Catholic to the IHSA Class 3A state title in 2016, was one of the more heralded SLU recruits in recent memory in 2017. He made an immediate impact on the court as a freshman, averaging 11.5 points and team leading 7.5 rebounds through 26 games.

Then in a September of 2017, Goodwin and three other Billikens basketball players were accused of sexual assault by three women. Five months later, with the Billikens trying to build on a 14-12 record, Goodwin was suspended for two months after being found in violation of school policy related to its Title IX investigation.

The 6-4 Goodwin returned last season to play in all 36 games. Among the team leaders in several offensive categories, Goodwin helped guide SLU to the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament title and automatic NCAA Tournament bid. The Billikens bowed out with a first-round loss to Virginia Tech.

Back for his third season with a young Billikens squad that includes seven freshmen, a slimmer Goodwin says he’s motivated and rejuvenated by his new role as a leader.

“Looking back, it was a great run and we showed what we had to get there (the NCAA Tournament), but in the end, we didn’t get it done,’’ Goodwin said. “We’ve talked this summer about how that made us feel. It wasn’t good. We had so much riding on it. I felt like we let the seniors down. To go up there and drop the egg, especially in the first game, I felt like we let the school down, I felt like we let the community down . We don’t want to do that again.”

Coming off a 23-13 season, SLU opens its 2019-20 regular season on Nov. 5 when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast at Chaifetz Arena.

Goodwin is coming off a solid sophomore season where he averaged 10.5 points, was second in rebounding (7.5 per game) and had 123 assists. As practice opened last Friday, the 6-4 Goodwin weighed in at a comparatively slight 200 pounds. He knows he will be called upon to guard some of the more athletic A-10 Conference opponents.

“I’ve dropped 5-10 pounds ... and that’s where I hope to be during the season,’’ Goodwin said during SLU basketball media day. “I feel really good and strong. I’ve worked on my shooting and my 3-point shooting and I’m going to continue to crash the offensive boards. I’d also like to be one of the top defensive players in the nation.”

Maybe it’s because of the suspension two years ago or maybe it’s what he learned from solid upperclassmen, but Goodwin insists he’s matured.

He attended the Atlantic 10 Leadership Summit during the offseason and says he is looking forward to mentoring a group of freshmen which includes former East St. Louis standout Terrence Hargrove Jr.

“I really looked up those guys who were upperclassmen, now I am one of those guys,’’ Goodwin said. “I want to set a good example for them. But man, how roles change really fast up here.

“There’s a lot of pressure in that role, but I’m just so glad Coach (Travis) Ford has put so much faith in me to be that. Being a leader is something that boosts my confidence up so much. It’s something we talked about all summer and then with me going to the A-10 leadership summit, if I can get the guy on the team who doesn’t talk to start talking a little it, that’s what I want.”

Ford has just three upperclassmen returning this season. He’ll need the best efforts of each if the Billiken’s are to be successful this season.

“I’ve said all along and as much as I could that for us to have success that it is essential that our three guys with the most playing experience — Jordan (Goodwin), Fred Thatch and Hasahn French — step up and be leaders for this basketball. program,’’ Ford said. “And when I say leaders, I mean leaders on the court, in the classroom and in every day life.

“They need to show our younger players, this is how we practice, this is how we work, this is how we need to prepare for everyday in order to be successful.’’

Goodwin also is aware his younger teammates are looking to him.

“Off the court, I’m a funny guy, I’m an goofy guy. But when its time to get serious ... Everything I do and what I say reflects on this basketball team,” he said. “If I do something stupid, it reflects on me, but it also reflects on this basketball program and what other people think about us.

“I’m way more mature this year. I feel like if I’m messing around a lot, the freshmen may think its alright for them to mess around a lot. I’m holding them to a higher standard because I’m holding myself to a higher standard.”