Althoff graduate, St. Louis University senior on college basketball award watch list

Althoff graduate and Saint Louis University senior guard Jordan Goodwin is one of 20 candidates from around the nation named to the Jerry West Award watch list, the school announced Tuesday.

The award, sponsored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is presented annually to the NCAA’s top shooting guard.

A 2017 Althoff graduate, Goodwin led the Billikens in scoring (15.5 ppg) and earned all-Atlantic 10 first team all-Conference and all A-10 Defensive team honors. Goodwin, who led all NCAA guards with 15 double-doubles a year ago, was also one of the top rebounding guards in the nation (10.4 rpg)

An all-American candidate heading into the 2020-21 season, Goodwin is currently second in school history in career steals (182), eighth in rebounds (786), and 24th in points (1,156).

Goodwin, who led Althoff to the 2016 Class 3A state title, is one of the top players in recent Southern Illinois high school basketball history. Ranked as the No. 55 player in the Class of 2017 by ESPN, Goodwin is the all-time career scoring leader at Althoff with 2,234 points.

Saint Louis fans can participate in fan voting, which is sponsored by Dell Technologies, beginning Friday. For more information on the 2021 Jerry West Award, visit www.hoophallawards.com.