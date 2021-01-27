Althoff graduate, Saint Louis U guard is finalist for college basketball national award

Althoff graduate and Saint Louis University senior guard Jordan Goodwin has been named a top 10 finalist for the Jerry West Award, the school announced on Tuesday.

The award, sponsored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is presented annually to the NCAA’s top shooting guard. Other finalists include Terry Taylor (Austin Peay), MaCio Teague (Baylor), James Bouknight (Connecticut), Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Cameron Thomas (LSU), Franz Wagner (Michigan) and Chris Duarte (Oregon).

Goodwin is currently averaging 16.9 points and an Atlantic 10 Conference leading 11.1 rebounds. Saint Louis U. is 7-2 and ranked 22nd in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll.

Goodwin recorded his 31st career double-double on Tuesday (11 points, 11 rebounds) in a 76-71 loss to Dayton. He is the Billikens’ all-time steals leader, is a 1,000-point scorer, and is in the top five on SLU’s all-time rebounds list.

In late February, five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Jerry West Award will be presented April 9, along with the other four members of the men’s starting five.

Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

Saint Louis fans can participate in fan voting, which is sponsored by Dell Technologies. For more information on the 2021 Jerry West Award, visit www.hoophallawards.com.