Columbia rolls to easy win at Alton Sectional Bowling Tournament

The Columbia Eagles made it look easy on Monday at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

Averaging just under 1,050 pins for six games of qualifying, the Eagles built an early lead and never looked back as they earned their first Illinois High School Association Sectional Bowling Tournament title with a 166 pin win over perennial state power Collinsville.

Led by a six game total of 1,296 from senior Jacob Amos and solid performances from seniors Nathan Bostick (1,289) and Seth Harris (1,255), the Eagles finished with a score of 6,299 pins as they easily defeated Collinsville and 14 other teams from southern and central Illinois in the weather-delayed event.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed by a winter storm which resulted in poor road conditions the metro east area. The win moves Columbia into the IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament which begins Friday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.





Collinsville (6,133 pins) also advances to the state finals and will be joined by Belleville East (5,988), Roxana (5,965), Alton (5,840) and Freeburg (5,765).

Roxana’s Chris Bertoletti and Collinsville’s Ethan Gardner shared individual honors with six game totals of 1,382 pins. Other local individual bowlers advancing are Brandon Ogden of Lebanon (1,291), Ryan O’Guin of Waterloo (1,283) and Josh Hugger of Gibault (1,277).