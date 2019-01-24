Columbia, Collinsville lead local teams into IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament

Four days after capturing their first sectional bowling championship, the Columbia Eagles lead a large local contingent into the IHSA State Tournament which begins Friday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.





Long one of the top programs in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference, the Eagles were at their best on Monday as they outlasted a quality field at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton to post a 166-pin win over perennial state power Collinsville.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, the Eagles will battle in the 24-team field whlch includes former state champions, Lockport, Roselle Lake Park, Machesney Park Harlem and Rockton Hononegah, for team and individual honors.

Local teams Collinsville, Belleville East, Roxana,, Alton and Freeburg will also compete in the first two rounds at St. C;lair Bowl on Friday beginning at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Following the first six games, the field will be cut to the top 12 teams and 30 individuals not on those teams who will advance to the final two rounds on Saturday.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Round three will begin at 9 a.m. with the fourth and final three game set scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 per day and will be available at the door.