A year after fight in stands ended its season, East St. Louis reclaims top spot in SWC

One year after having their season and state championship dreams come to a sudden end, the East St. Louis Flyers reclaimed the Southwestern Conference track title Wednesday at Collinsville High School.

Nationally ranked Willie Johnson blazed to a winning time of 48.02 seconds in winning the 400 meters to lead the way as the Flyers scored a slim victory over Edwardsville and O’Fallon in the seven-team meet.

Expected to contend for the Class 2A state championship a year ago, East St. Louis had its dreams end when at the SWC Meet, which was held in East St. Louis, a fight broke out in the grandstands and involved several athletes early in the competition. The meet was canceled and East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver later canceled the rest of the Flyers season, citing safety concerns.

The Flyers, who also got a championship effort from all-state basketball player Terrence Hargrove Jr., who won the high jump, finished with 145.5 points, eight more than Edwardsville (137.5). O’Fallon was third with 130.5 points.

Hargrove cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump. Other East St. Louis wins came from Andrew Johnson (14.8) in the 110 meter hurdles, the 800 meter relay (1:28.2) and 1,600 meter relay (3:20.2).

Edwardsville’s wins came from Kenyon Johnson (23 feet, 8 inches) in the long jump and the triple jump (45-8), and Roland Prenzler won the 3,200 meters (9:58.2) and 1,600 meters (4:23.2)

Winning titles for O’Fallon were Nicholas Farmer (50 feet, 10 inches) in the shot put and discus (143, feet 6 inches), and Keijhuan James in the 300 meter hurdles (38.9).





Other champions included Collinsville sprinter Jermarrion Stewart in the 100 meters (10.66 seconds) and 200 meters (21.5 seconds), Trison Paul of Belleville East in the pole vault (14 feet, 9 inches) and Belleville East won the 3,200 meter relay (8:14.6) and Belleville West won the 400 meter relay in 42.1 seconds.