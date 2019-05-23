Columbia hoping third time is the charm at Class A state soccer tournament

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The Columbia Eagles enter the Class A State Soccer Tournament Friday at North Central College in Naperville playing their best soccer of the season.

After near misses in 2006 and 2008, the Eagles are hoping a third trip to the Chicago area will pay off with a championship.

Fresh off an 8-1 thrashing of Decatur St. Teresa in the Columbia Super-Sectional on Tuesday, the Eagles (25-2-1) will take on the Lisle Lions (18-1-2) in one of two semifinals. beginning at 5 p..m. (Winnetka) North Shore Country Day (15-3) will take on Herscher (23-4) in the other semifinal beginning at 7 p.m.

The two semifinal winners will play for the Class 1A state title on Saturday at 5 p.m. The third place game is set for 3 p.m.

The trip to the state tournament is the third for the Eagles who placed second in 2006 and third in 2008.

Following is a closer look at the four teams which will compete for the Class 1A state soccer title this weekend.

Columbia (25-2-1)

Coach: Jamey Bridges (4th season, 81-15-4)

Classification Enrollment: 685



Nickname: Eagles



Colors: Blue/White



Conference: Cahokia

Last season advancement: Lost to Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 1-0, in Sectional Final

Players to watch: Goalie: Rylee Iorio (28 games, 8 goals allowed, 59 saves) Mid: Haley Glover (24 goals, 12 assists, 60 points); For: Chloe Graff (17 goals, 10 assists, 44 points); Mid: Fae Harrell (21 goals, 13 assists, 55 points); For: Kennedy Jones (19 goals, 12 assists, 50 points)

State Tournament History: The Eagles are making their third trip to the state finals.

Lisle (18-1-2)

Coach: Paul Kohorn, 16 years, 196-122-22)

Classification Enrollment: 480



Nickname: Lions



Colors: Navy Blue/White



Conference: Interstate Eight

Last season advancement: Lost to Chicago University 3-2 in sectional final

Players to watch: Goalie: Grace Hochsteidt (19 games, 8 goals, 52 saves); For: Alexa Fasone (37 goals, 13 assists, 87 points); For: Tara Kane (23 goals, 8 assists, 54 pointrs); Mid: MaKenzie Weaver (23 goals, 15 assists, 61 points)

State Tournament History: This is the Lions third trip to the state finals

North Shore Country Day (15-3)

Coach: Lizzy Giffen (5th season, 59-22)

Classification Enrollment: 386.1



Nickname: Raiders



Colors: Purple/White



Conference: Independent School League

Last season advancement: Lost to Quincy Notre Dame in state title game

Players to watch: Goalie: Abby Renaud (18 games, 11 goals, 70 saves); For: Alley C hamas (14 goals, 14 assists, 42 points); Mid: Edith Mizel (19 goals, 15 assists, 53 points); For: Emily Weil (20 goals, 15 assists, 55 points)

State Tournament history: This is the Raiders second state tournament appearance

Herscher (23-4)

Coach: Chris Longrin (15th season, 152-71-8)

Classification Enrollment: 527



Nickname: Tigers



Colors: Gold/Black



Conference: Interstate Eight

Last season advancement: Lost to Joliet Catholic in sectional semifinals

Players to watch: Goalie: Roarke Zigroski (25 games, 28 goals, 109 saves); Mid: Maddie Brown (36 goals, 16 assists, 88 points); For: Chloe Walsh (15 goals, 13 assists, 43 points); MF; Ally Meyer (12 goals, 9 assists, 33 points)

State Tournament history: This is the Tigers fourth trip to the state finals