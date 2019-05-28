Last year’s disappointment motivated East St. Louis Flyers’ 12th state championship

Highlights from meeting on East St. Louis track team East St. Louis High School Superintendent Arthur Culver explains his decision to suspend the Flyers track season. Senior Raymond Miggs III and attorney Joslyn Sandifer explain their opposition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK East St. Louis High School Superintendent Arthur Culver explains his decision to suspend the Flyers track season. Senior Raymond Miggs III and attorney Joslyn Sandifer explain their opposition.

As East St. Louis junior Willie Johnson crossed the finish line first in the 1,600-meter relay, a group of Flyers athletes, fans and parents made themselves heard on a hot Saturday afternoon at O’Brien Stadium.

With a 30-point lead heading into the final event of the IHSA State Track Meet, the team state championship was all but official. But Johnson’s finish in one of track and field’s marquee events put an exclamation mark on East St. Louis’ return to Charleston.

The Flyers were contenders in 2018, but the fight that broke out at last year’s Southwestern Conference Meet, which involved fans and athletes alike, led to a premature end to the season. District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver suspended the remainder of the track season, citing his concern that feuding that sparked the fight hadn’t been resolved.

The decision cut deep, especially for the seniors and those athletes who weren’t involved. It also narrowed their focus, said Flyers coach Barry Malloyd. The Flyers didn’t just win their 12th state title, they dominated the class 2A field with 84 team points, which doubled the output of second-place Marengo.

“Our motto all year has been ‘unfinished business’ because a year ago we didn’t have the opportunity to compete in the postseason. That’s why this was a season of healing, a season of redemption,’’ Malloyd said Saturday, as the Flyers stood in line to accept their championship trophy and medals.





“I am so proud of the young men on this track team. Each of them had a job to do here this weekend and they went out and executed as well as we knew they would.”

Johnson, the AAU national champion last summer in the 400 meter run, led the way. Also a member of the Flyers state champion 400 meter relay team, Johnson and Marcus Lampley finished first and second respectively in the 400 to put East Side in the lead by 18 points.

The Flyers didn’t have to look back from there.

“What happened last year, that was a blow to everybody here. We had guys who wanted to transfer.,’’ Johnson said. “But we stuck together and we were going to come back this year and win it. That’s why this one means a little more; because of what we went through last year.

“The goal next year is to come back and repeat. We’ve got a lot coming back.’’

That includes Johnson and Lampley, who are best friends both on and off the track.

“Marcus has taken his running to another level because of that friendship,” Malloyd said. “Their workout regimens, their training and their competitiveness is what drives them to be their best. Willie doesn’t want Marcus to beat him and Marcus wants beat Willie — that makes them better too.”

There are friendships all over the track, though, Malloyd added. The Flyers’ bond had as much to do with their rebound championship of 2019 as their athletic talent.





“I watched members of this track team get psychologically destroyed by what happened last year,’’ Malloyd said. “But we had to stay together. Often times we don’t understand it, but everything happens for a reason. The big thing s that we wouldn’t give up. You never give up.





“We did the summer track program and we started to heal. I’m so proud of these young men. It means a lot, not for me but for them. They got knocked down last year, but they got back up, kept working hard, followed the program and again they refused to quit. They are true champions.”