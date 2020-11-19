Amid new COVID mitigations, IHSA puts a hold on high school winter sports

The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors on Thursday issued guidance to its member schools to pause all IHSA winter sports and activities by Nov. 20.

The decision was made to maintain compliance with the most recent mitigations issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker aimed at stemming the steep spike in COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

“All IHSA sports and activities will cease by November 20 for what we hope is a short-term pause,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”

The decision on Thursday comes three days after the IHSA practices for winter activities were supposed to begin on Nov. 16.

The first day games would be allowed to take place was Nov. 30.

Last month, the IHSA defied guidance for winter sports that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health outlined, when it voted to start the season in November.

The IHSA board invited representatives from Gov. Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to the meeting on Thursday. Both declined.