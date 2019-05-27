Marissa, Mater Dei come up short in super-sectional contests

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

Mater Dei senior Hayley Palm was brilliant both on the mound and at the plate Monday but it wasn’t enough to prolong the Knights’ season.

The Pinckneyville Panthers defeated Mater Dei 2-1 at the Class 2A Johnston City Softball Super-Sectional.

Palm, the reigning News-Democrat Class 1A-2A player of the year, gave up just one hit, struck out six and issued five walks in taking the loss. She was also 2-for-3 with a double to pace the Knights’ offense.

Maddy Trame had the only RBI for the Knights, who end their season at 17-11. Pinckneyville (25-8) advanced to the Class 2A State Softball Tournament and will take on Stanford-Olympia at EastSide Centre in East Peoria on Friday.

Goreville rips Marissa

Goreville defeated the Marissa Meteors 8-1 Monday at the Class 1A Johnston City Super-Sectional. Marissa ends its season at 17-6 while Goreville (25-8) will take on Hardin-Calhoun at the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament at EastSide Centre in East Peoria on Friday.