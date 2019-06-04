Prep Baseball & Softball
Edwardsville edges Chicago Marist for trip to class 4A state tournament
Edwardsville freshman hits 8th home run of the season
Edwardsville seniors Josh Ohl and Dalton Wallace drove in runs in the seventh inning Monday and the Tigers defeated Chicago Marist 6-5 at the Class 4A Lincoln Land Baseball Super-Sectional in Springfield.
The win moves the Tigers (35-5) into the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament which begins Friday at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet. The Tigers will take on Hampshire beginning at 5 p.m.
Comments