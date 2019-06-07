Schaefer’s gem lifts Edwardsville into Class 4A state title game

Edwardsville senior Grant Schaefer pitched a three-hit shutout and the Tigers tallied a couple of early runs in a 2-0 win over Hampshire Friday in a semifinal game at the Class 2A State Baaseball Tournament in Joliet.

Schaefer (8-1) struck out three and walked two in the complete game effort as he outpitched Whip-Purs ace Logan Nespor, who also went the distance in the losing effort.

Nespor also had three strikeouts but Edwardsville (36-5) scratched across single runs in the first two innings to give Schaefer the only runs he would need for the Tigers, who advanced into the state championship game for the second time in three years.

Edwardsville, which dropped the 2017 championship contest to Crystal Lake South, will take on St. Charles North in the state title game beginning at 5 p.m. at Route 66 Stadium.’





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

St. Charles North defeated Chicago St. Rita 6-4 in the first semifinal on Friday. A win would give Edwardsville its first state championship since 1998 and would be win No. 700 for Tigers coach Tim Funkhouser.





The Tigers scored without a hit in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Hayden Moore was hit by a pitch and stole second base,. Moore then advanced to third when Blake Burris grounded out.





Three pitches later, junior Drake Westcott drove in Moore with a sacrifice fly to give Edwardsville a 1-0 lead.





Dalton Wallace added an RBI single in the second inning to put Edwardsville up 2-0.