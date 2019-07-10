Prep Baseball & Softball
Belleville News-Democrat Class 1A-2A All-Area Baseball Team
Mark Branz is Class 1A-2A baseball player of the year
Player of the Year
Mark Branz, Gibault, sr. (.443, .664 SLG, 50 H, 2 HR, 26 RBI, 17 2B; pitching 9-1. 4.17 ERA, 53.2 innings, 72 K)
Coach of the Year
Andrew Skaer, Gibault
First Team
Catcher: Riley McCarthy, Valmeyer, jr. (.453, .544 OBP, .726 SLG, 36 runs, 43 hits, 13 2B, 5 3B, 1 HR, 36 RBI)
Infielder: Drew Dant, Mater Dei, sr. (.530, 950 SLG, 53 hits, 13 2B, 7 HR, 33 RBI)
Infielder: Cole Malawy , Nashville, soph. (.391, 1.006 OPS, 41 runs, 45 hits, 40 RBI, 9 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 25 BB, 9 K, 16 SB)
Infielder: Logan Seidler, Valmeyer, sr. ( .406 .482 OBP, .542 SLG, 26 runs, 8 2B, 1 HR, 38 RBI)
Infielder: Garrett Weiner, Marquette, sr. (.409, 830 SLG, 8 HR, 38 RBI)
Outfield: Gavin Baldwin, Nashville, soph. ( .387, 1.203 OPS, 41 runs, 43 hits, 40 RBI, 11 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 20, BB, 24 K)
Outfield: Tim Reinholz, Gibault, sr. (.414, .725 SLG, 5 HR, 43 RBI)
Outfield: Josh Dima, Althoff, jr. (.438, .644 SLG, 12 2B, 1 HR, 18 RBI)
Pitcher: Philip Reinhardt, Valmeyer, jr. (5-2, 1.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 53 innings, 79K)
Pitcher: Todd Jahnke, Nashville, sr. (9-2, 2.05 ERA, .983 WHIP, 58 innings, 66 K, 13 BB, .203 BAA)
Designated hitter: Ian Metcalf, Gibault, sr. (.329, 26 RBI)
Second Team
Catcher: Jack Toenjes, Althoff, sr. (.413, 25 RBI)
Infielder: Bryce Bultman, Nashville, sr. (.415, 30 RBI)
Infielder: Austin Sweeney, Gibault, sr. (.421, 1 HR, 10 2B, 28 RBI)
Infielder: Jacxkson Heckert, Okawville, jr. (.371, 16 RBI)
Infielder: Carson Parker, Nashville, jr. ( .306, .874 OPS, 34 runs, 34 hits, 1 HR, 36 RBI, 6 2B, 4 3B, 18 BB, 18 K, 19 SB)
Outfield: Joe Range, New Athens, jr. (.438, 24 RBI)
Outfield: Will Aubel, Okawville, sr. (.371, .443 OBP, .500 SLG, .943 OPS, 10 RBI, 18 R, 9 2B, 1 3B, 8 SB)
Outfield: Zach Napovanice, Mater Dei, jr. (.393, 4 HR, 24 RBI)
Pitcher: Matthew Feder, Althoff, soph. ( 5-2, 1.77 ERA, 54 innings, 29 K)
Pitcher: Blake Sellers, Mater Dei, sr. ( 5-1, 2.56 ERA)
Designated hitter: Nick Burg, Mater Dei, jr. (.442, 14 RBI)
Honorable Mention
Catcher: Lane Schilling, Okawville; Kelton Harre, Nashville; Josh Papenberg, Gibault
Infielders: Matt Lehr, Marquette; Cole Steibel, Red Bud; Brett Goestennkors, Mater Dei; Ty Beasley, Althoff; Jacob Rowold, Valmeyer; Cole Buckner, Gibault; Tate Schilling, Gibault
Outfield: Sam Cogan, Marquette; Cameron Kincheloe, Gibault; Noah Crocker, Carlyle; Devin Similey, Dupo; Riley Seymore, Marissa; Parker Van Dorn, Red Bud; Sam Fitzwilliam, Valmeyer; Nick Paszkiewicz, Nashville
Pitcher: Jack Warren, Marquette; Parker Durgin, Wesclin; Nick Weilbacher, Gibault; Carter Killion, Okawville
Designated hitter: Tate Schilling, Gibault; Brock Timmermann, Mater Dei; Kade Portz, Marissa; George Schneider, New Athens; Philip Berberich, Wesclin
