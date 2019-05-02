After 15 years and two state titles, Belleville West coach Joe Muniz will resign

Belleville West celebrates first state title win Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz and the Maroons take the podium to discuss their season and victory over Whitney Young in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz and the Maroons take the podium to discuss their season and victory over Whitney Young in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game.

After 15 years, back-to-back Class 4A state championships the past two seasons, Belleville West basketball coach Joe Muniz has announced his resignation.

Muniz, a Collinsville native who took over the Maroons program from Bill Schmidt prior to the 2004-05 season, was named the new assistant athletic director at Belleville West on Monday.

Muniz, who led Belleville West to an 18-9 record in his first season, ends his basketball coaching career with the Maroons with a record of 244-177. Under Muniz, West finished .500 or better 11 times.

But he goes out on top with 20-win seasons each of the last three years. Led by high school All-American EJ Liddell, the Maroons have been one of the elite high school basketball programs in the nation, appearing often on the MaxPreps/USA Today Top 10.

After finishing 20-9 during the 2016-17 season, the Maroons made history a year ago when they won the first state championship in school history in completing a 34-4 record. Taking on perennial state power Chicago Whitney Young in the title game, the Maroons prevailed 60-56 in overtime, icing the win with a steal and basket and basket by Lawrence Brazil III in the closing seconds.

The Maroons finished 34-4 in Muniz’s final year and solidified their position as one of the top teams in state history with a second straight state championship.

West Maroons got inspired play from their seniors, including Liddell, Brazil, Jaylin Mosby, Keith Randolph Jr. and Will Shumpert as they knocked off Chicago Curie in the state semi-finals, then rallied to beat Evanston 71-59 in the state title game at the Peoria Civic Center.