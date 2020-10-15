COVID-19 travel restrictions result in cancellation of Highland Basketball Shootout

The start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season is still a month away, but one of the marquee events of the year has already been canceled.

Highland Optimist Scott Credit Union Basketball Shootout director Matt Powers announced Thursday that the 2021 showcase scheduled for Jan. 9 has been canceled due to travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

The decision to cancel the shootou was a difficult one for Powers and co-chairmen Kevin Hemann, Rick Ringwald and Matt Miller. With Chicago area teams and others hindered by travel restrictions, the choice wasn’t entirely their’s to make.

“Currently Illinois teams can’t travel outside of COVID region so no Chicago teams, no fans at games which is the charm and main purpose of the event, and tipping point was that our marquee player (Patrick Baldwin Jr) and Milwaukee Hamilton is not allowed to play outside of state,’’ Powers said.

“These among many other factors make it almost impossible to have the event as we’re typically knee deep in planning right now. Also out of respect of each team we wanted to let them know as early as possible.’’

Baldwin, who is being recruited by Duke and many of the top college programs in the nation, thrilled a capacity crowd at the Highland Optimist Scott Credit Union Basketball Shootout a year ago with 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 70-57 win over St. Louis Chaminade.

Baldwin was one of 14 of the top 100 ranked players in the country and one of 25 future NCAA Division I players who were scheduled to participate as part of the 16-team field.

Belleville East, Wesclin and Highland were the local teams invited to compete.

“We hung on as long as we could, hoping rules would loosen up and even considered moving it to Missouri for this year. This is a huge event for our local community and a major fundraiser for the Optimist organization so the decision wasn’t made lightly. We just wanted the kids to be able to play and make memories.,’’ Powers said. “On a personal note, my son Logan is a sophomore playing and I’ve been involved in this since he was 2 years old, this would’ve been his first year being able to play in it.”

Powers said that the 30th Highland Optimist Scott Credit Union Basketball Shootout, scheduled for January of 2022, will be better than ever.

“The Shootout will be back in 2022 bigger and better than ever. We have an unbelievable organization with the Optimist, which is the primary reason why this has grown into what it is.,’’ Powers said.” We’re not going anywhere, so look forward to 2022. ‘’

O’Fallon High School Associate Athletic Director and Cory Patton said on Thursday that no decision has been made on the playing status on the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout, scheduled for Feb. of 2021.