High School Football
East St. Louis ranked sixth in MaxPreps Great Lakes Regional Poll
Dominic Lovett scores for East St. Louis
The East St. Louis Flyers continued to climb in the MaxPreps Great Lakes Regional High School Football Poll.
The top ranked team in the Associated Press Illinois Class 5A poll, the Flyers moved up one spot and are currently ranked sixth in the MaxPreps poll which was released on Wednesday.
The Flyers (2-0), which defeated St. Louis Trinity Catholic 32-0 at the Gateway Scholars Classic, played at Naperville Neuqua Valley (2-0) on Friday.
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, (2-0) ranked seventh, is the only other Illinois team in the top 10 this week. The Great Lakes Regional includes teams from Illinois, Indians, Michigan, Wisconsin, New York, Ohio, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.
Akron, Oh. Archbishop Hoban (2-0) is the top ranked team.
