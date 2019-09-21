Football roundup: Napovanice leads Mater Dei past Freeburg

Mater Dei vs. Althoff football 2019 The Breese Mater Dei Knights defeated the Belleville Althoff Crusaders 41-20 on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Belleville, IL. Mater Dei senior Zach Napovanice keyed his team’s road victory with four touchdowns. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Breese Mater Dei Knights defeated the Belleville Althoff Crusaders 41-20 on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Belleville, IL. Mater Dei senior Zach Napovanice keyed his team’s road victory with four touchdowns.

Here is a recap of the metro-east football action from Friday, Sept. 20.

Mater Dei rallies past Freeburg

The Knights trailed 14-12 at halftime, but posted 13 unanswered points in the second half to prevail 25-14 against the host Midgets.

Zach Napovanice posted all four touchdowns for Mater Dei, all on the ground. His 1-yard rushing score with 6:48 left in the game secured the victory. Lucas Stone had an 87-yard kickoff return to open the contest for Freeburg, while Brady Schmitz added the Midgets’ other touchdown.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Napovanice finished with 210 yards rushing on 30 carries, while quarterback Reed Braundmeier completed 14 passes for 231 yards. Nolan Foppe anchored the defense with 14 tackles.

The Knights are 3-1. Freeburg dropped to 2-2.

Breese Central rolls past Carlyle

The Cougars posted 20 points in the first quarter and 18 more in the third en route to a 38-0 Cahokia Conference victory against the Indians.

Tyler Huegen had two rushing touchdowns, and Gavin Watts added another for Breese Central, while Kyle Athmer hooked up with Shane Becker for two more scores through the air.

The Cougars improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in league play. Carlyle dropped to 0-4, 0-3.

Columbia downs Wesclin

The Eagles racked up 35 first quarter points and coasted to a 51-3 Cahokia Conference win against the Warriors.

Nic Horner, Ronnie Hunsaker, Donovan Bieber and Kyle McConachie each had rushing touchdowns for Columbia. Nic Horner, meanwhile, connected with Sam Horner, Jackson Holmes and Londyn Little for touchdown passes. Christian Gonzalez had a 23-yard field goal for Wesclin.

The Eagles are 4-0 overall, 1-0 in league play. The Warriors dropped to 0-4, 0-3

Other scores from Friday, Sept. 20:

Edwardsville 42, Alton 14. Edwardsville is 3-1, 1-0 in the Southwestern Conference. Alton is 2-2, 0-1 in the SWC.

Marion 26, Cahokia 20. The Comanches are 2-2 overall, 0-1 in the South Seven Conference.

Nokomis 35, Dupo 14. Dupo is 1-3.

Salem 46, Red Bud 20. Red Bud is 3-1.

Taylorville 28, Collinsville 0. Collinsville is 0-4.

Alton Marquette 35, East Alton Wood River 14. Both teams are 2-2.

Games set for Saturday, Sept. 21:

Saturday schedule