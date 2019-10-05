Football roundup: Mater Dei wins 4th straight, while Triad, Columbia remain undefeated

SHARE COPY LINK

Here is a recap of Friday night’s football action:

Mater Dei cruises past Quincy Notre Dame

The Knights won their fourth-straight contest with a decisive 43-20 home win against Quincy Notre Dame.

Mater Dei surged ahead 14-0 after one quarter on Reed Braundmeier’s 1-yard touchdown run and his 13-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Haake. Grant Cox added both extra points, then hit a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 17-0 bulge. Nolan Foppe’s 3-yard touchdown run, followed by Braundmeier’s two-point conversion pass to Haake, put the Knights in charge 25-0.

After Quincy Notre Dame drew to within 25-12, Zach Napovanice’s 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter extended the Knights lead to 31-12. Braundmeier’s 78-yard scoring strike to Ben Kassen early in the fourth quarter put the game away. Napovanice’s 35-yard rushing score capped the scoring.

The Knights improved to 5-1.

Triad downs Mascoutah, remains undefeated

The visiting Knights used a 15-point fourth quarter to rally past the Indians in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.

Triad trailed 12-7 heading into the final stanza, but rushing touchdowns of 1 and 12 yards from Amaziah Lusk wiped out the deficit. On the first score, Logan Wongler connected with Lusk for the two-point conversion, while Travis Speer added the point after on the second.

Triad went ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on Wongler’s 9-yard touchdown run. Speer added the extra point. Mascoutah drew within 7-6 later in the period on Devon Ross’ 32-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Jones. In the second quarter, Ross hit Christian Harris with an 8-yard scoring strike for a 12-7 lead.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, setting the stage for the Knights rally. Triad is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. The Indians fell to 3-3 overall, 1-1 in the MVC.

Jerseyville outlasts Waterloo

The Panthers scored a late touchdown to rally past the visiting Bulldogs 33-28 in a wild Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

Trailing 28-27, Brian McDonald’s 7-yard rushing score with 5:47 left put Jerseyville ahead for good. Jerseyville raced to a 17-0 lead on Matthew Jackson’s touchdown run, a 35-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Carey to Jackson and Sam Bartels’ field goal.

Touchdown runs from William Gilbert and Tyson Roedl, sandwiched around another field goal from Bartles, helped Waterloo draw within 20-14. Carey and Jackson connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass, but rushing scores from Gilbert and Tanner Fry vaulted the Bulldogs in front 28-27 in the fourth quarter. However, Jerseyville responded with McDonald’s game-winning score.

Jerseyville improved to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in the MVC. The Bulldogs fell to 1-5 overall, 0-3 in league action.

Columbia blanks Freeburg

The Eagles raced to a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-0 Cahokia Conference victory against the host Midgets to remain undefeated.

Londyn Little’s 64-yard punt return got Columbia off and rolling in the first quarter. Nic Horner then hit Sam Horner for a 23-yard touchdown pass and, following Donovan Bieber’s 2-yard rushing score, the Eagles led 21-0.

Bieber’s 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter bolstered Columbia’s lead to 28-0. Bieber’s 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, followed by Eli Wagner’s 14-yard touchdown pass from Nic Horner completed the scoring. Sam Horner booted all six extra points.

Columbia is now 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the Cahokia Conference. Of note, the Eagles posted their third shutout in the past four games and have outscored their six foes 253-20. The Midgets dropped to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in league play.

Breese Central edges Red Bud

A failed two-point conversion with 19 seconds remaining helped the Cougars slip past the visiting Musketeers 21-20 in Cahokia Conference action.

Tyler Huegen’s 95-yard kickoff return to open the game put Breese Central ahead 6-0. Huegen’s 5-yard touchdown run, followed by Kyle Athmer’s two-point conversion pass to Landon Geragosian’s, made it 14-0 after one quarter.

Red Bud scored touchdowns in the second and third quarter to draw even. Huegen’s 2-yard touchdown run with 6:09 left followed by Shane Becker’s PAT put Breese Central ahead 21-14. The Musketeers then scored to draw within 21-20 and eschewed the extra point attempt to go for the win. However, the Cougars defense posted the stop.

Breese Central improved to 3-3 overall, 1-2 in league play. The Musketeers dropped to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in conference action.

Other scores from Friday:

Alton 41, O’Fallon 36. Alton is 3-3 overall, 1-2 in the Southwestern Conference. O’Fallon is 3-3, 1-2 in the SWC.

Granite City 54, Collinsville 49. Granite City is 2-4. Collinsville is 0-6.

Marion 42, Althoff 35. Althoff is 2-4 overall, 2-1 in the South Seven Conference.

Cahokia 21, Centralia 7. Cahokia is 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the South Seven Conference. Centralis is 1-5, 0-3.

Highland 64, Civic Memorial 28. Highland is 3-3 overall, 2-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Civic Memorial is 4-2, 2-1.

Wesclin 45, Carlyle 21. Wesclin is 2-4 overall, 2-2 in the Cahokia Conference. Carlyle is 0-6, 0-5.

Games set for Saturday, Oct. 6

Saturday schedule