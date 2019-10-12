101319 Football Roundup

SHARE COPY LINK

Here’s a recap of Friday’s high school football games:

Columbia stays perfect, downs Breese Central

The Eagles romped to a 56-18 home win against Breese Central.

Nic Horner had an amazing game, completing 11-of-12 passes for 262 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. Sam Horner hauled in four touchdowns, while Donavan Bieber had two and Londyn Little had another.

Breese Central’s Kyle Athmer tossed two touchdowns to John Walsh and another to Shane Becker.

The Eagles wrapped up the Cahokia Conference title while improving to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in league action. The Cougars are 3-4, 3-1.

Mater Dei continues surge, rolls past Granite City

The Knights won their sixth-straight game, dispatching the Warriors 49-14.

Leading 21-14 in the third quarter, Mater Dei pulled away with four-consecutive touchdowns. Reed Braundmeier’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Ben Kassen began the surge and after Zach Napovanice rumbled 38 yards for a touchdown, the Knights were in charge at 35-14. Touchdown runs from Nolan Foppe and Cameron Kreke in the fourth quarter salted the win.

Mitchell Haake’s 6-yard touchdown pass from Braundmeier put the Knights ahead 6-0. Braundmeier then hit Kassen for a 27-yard score and the ensuing two-point coversion for a 14-0 lead. Freddy Edwards’ 53 yard run, combined with Chase Boushard’s extra point, cut the deficit to 14-7. Napovanice’s 28-yard run made it 21-7. Omarion Gooden found Aaron Barnett for a 60-yard scoring to make it 21-14. But Mater dominated thereafter.

Foppe and Napovanice both finished with 134 yards rushing, while Braundmeier completed 11 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Grant Cox booted five extra points.

Mater Dei is 6-1, while Granite City is 2-5.

Mascoutah rolls past Jerseyville

The Indians posted a 48-28 Mississippi Valley Conference win against the Panthers.

Mascoutah trailed 14-0 and then 21-7, but two rushing touchdowns from Devin Wills tied the score at 21-21 entering halftime. A 14-point third quarter put the Indians in control, as Devon Ross hit Aidan Jones for a 16-yard touchdown and Wills scampered 74 yards for a touchdown.

Ross’ 36-yard strike to Wills early in the fourth quarter extended the lead to 42-21 and all but ended any drama. Ross added a 4-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring. Jerseyville received three touchdowns from Carter Quinn and another from Brian McDonald.

Wills finished with 206 yards rushing on 15 carries, while Ross completed 14 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. McDonald finished with 105 yards rushing, while Quinn had 89 yards. Matthew Jackson added 100 rushing yards.

The Indians are 4-3 overall, 2-2 in the MVC. The Panthers are 2-5, 1-3.

Civic Memorial eases past Waterloo

The Eagles built a 20-7 lead and ultimately posted a solid 34-14 triumph against the Bulldogs.

Touchdowns from Noah Turbyfill and Nick Walker, combined with the extra points from Kaylyn Aiello, staked Civic Memorial to a 14-0 lead. Eric Brown’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Horvath, followed by Tyson Roedl’s point after, cut it to 14-7. However, Turbyfill found Walker for an 8-yard touchdown before halftime and then Walker’s 16-yard run in the third quarter extended the margin to 26-7.

Chandler Powell’s 2-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion pass from Turbyfill to Alex Reams made it 34-7. William GIlbert’s 4-yard run, and Roedl’s point after, completed the scoring.

The Eagles are 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the MVC. The Bulldogs are 1-6, 0-4.

Other scores from Friday:

Belleville East 24, Alton 21. The Lancers are 2-5 overall, 1-2 in the Southwestern Conference. Alton is 3-4, 1-2.

Edwardsville 40, Belleville West 14. Edwardsville is 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference. Belleville West 2-5, 1-3.

Freeburg 42, Wesclin 0. Freeburg is 4-3 overall, 3-2 in the Cahokia Conference. Wesclin is 2-5, 2-3.

Red Bud 38, Brentwood 12. Red Bud is 4-3.

Cahokia 60, Mount Vernon 7. Cahokia is 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the South Seven Conference.

Mattoon 26, Collinsville 20. Collinsville is 0-7.

