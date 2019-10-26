Football roundup: East St. Louis, Columbia finish with perfect regular seasons

Here’s a recap of Friday’s high school football games:

East St. Louis dominates Naperville Central

The Flyers wrapped up a perfect regular season with a 65-21 road win against Naperville Central.

Tyler Macon and DaMonta Witherspoon led the way with three rushing touchdowns apiece for East St. Louis, which scored 44 points in the second and third quarters to pull away. Macon also fired touchdown passes to Keontez Lewis and Dominic Lovett, while DeAndre Lawrence added a rushing score.

The Flyers improved to 9-0 and now await their first round playoff foe.

Belleville East takes down Granite City

The Lancers rolled to a 48-13 road win against the Warriors.

Belleville East raced to a 34-0 lead and never looked back. Jeremy Schooler, Kameron Sloan and Kayshawn White posted two touchdowns apiece for the Lancers. Lucas Maue also hit Yohance Flager for an 80-yard touchdown, while Armon Sanders connected with Sloan on a 30-yard scoring strike

Kayshawn White had an 82-yard kickoff return for Granite City and added a 53-yard touchdown reception from Freddy Edwards.

East won three of its final four games to finish at 3-6. The Warriors ended up 3-6 as well.

Belleville West falls to CBC

The Maroons fell 48-14 to the host Cadets

Jordan Bruce and Presson Maddox accounted for Belleville West’s touchdowns.

The Maroons finished the season 3-6, while CBC improved to 7-2.

Columbia topples Jerseyville

The Eagles put the finishing touches on a spotless regular season with a 41-7 home win against the Panthers.

Nic Horner had a monster game, posting a 70-yard touchdown run, returning an interception 63 yards for a touchdown and firing touchdowns to brother Sam Horner and Londyn Little to lead the Eagles. Ronnie Hunsaker added two rushing scores.

Columbia improved to 9-0 and await their first-round foe while the Panthers finished 2-7.

Red Bud downs Sparta

The Musketeers raced to a 27-8 halftime lead and coasted to a 40-26 home win against the Bulldogs.

Jayden Birkner fired two touchdown passes to Parker Van Dorn and another to Easton Lucht, while AJ Truijillo added a pair of rushing touchdowns to pace the Red Bud attack. Chase Ward also rushed for a touchdown.

The Musketeers improved to 5-4 and will await their playoff fate. The Bulldogs finished 2-7.

Breese Central rallies past Herrin

The Cougars scored a fourth quarter touchdown to post a 25-21 home win against the Tigers.

Tyler Huegen led Breese Central with two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final period. Kyle Athmer, meanwhile, tossed touchdown passes to Marcus Price and Breden Beckmann.

The Cougars improved to 5-4 and will await their playoff fate.

Highland handles Charleston

The Bulldogs continued their late-season surge, dominating the host Trojans 42-14.

Highland started the season 1-3, but improved to 6-3 following its fifth-straight triumph.

The Bulldogs now await the playoff foe.

Mascoutah dominates Carterville

The visiting Indians raced to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and blew past the Lions 62-10.

Devin Willis paced the Indians attack with five rushing touchdowns, while Jayden Neal posted two rushing scores and Timothy Middleton added another. Devon Ross also connected with Aidan Jones on a touchdown pass.

The Indians improved to 6-3 and will await their playoff opponent.

Mater Dei rallies past Waterloo

The Knights posted a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to defeat the host Bulldogs 35-28.

Trailing 28-21 entering the final 12 minutes, Mater Dei rallied behind Reed Braundmeier’s touchdown passes to Mitchell Haake and Ben Kassen to prevail, the latter coming with 3:22 remaining.

Braundmeier finished with five touchdown passes, including two more to Haake and another to Tyler Jasper. Tanner Fry and Tyson Roedl had rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while Eric Brown connected with Roedl and Dustin Crawford for touchdown passes.

The Knights, who overcame deficits of 21-7 and 28-14, won their eight-straight game to improve to 8-1 and now await their playoff opponent. The Bulldogs finished 1-8.

Other scores from Friday:

Edwardsville 51, Vianney 20. The Tigers improved to 7-2 and will await their playoff opponent.

Mt. Zion 29, Triad 10. The Knights fell to 6-3 and now will await their playoff foe.

Centralia 28, Collinsville 0. The Kahoks finished the season 0-9, while the Orphans wrapped up at 3-6.

Effingham 42, Freeburg 14. The Midgets finished at 4-5.

Dupo 54, Madison 50. The Tigers wrapped up at 2-7, while the Trojans finished at 1-7.

Games set for Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday schedule