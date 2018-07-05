Granite City quarterback receives another Big 12 offer

Granite City junior Freddy Edwards has played just 12 high school football games and underwent major surgery early last season to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
That injury, which came in a 43-14 loss to Belleville East in early September, cost Edwards the remainder of his sophomore year and most of his offseason. But it apparently didn't hurt him in the eyes of some college coaches and recruiters.
Earlier this spring, the speedy 5-foot-11, 185-pound Edwards received a scholarship offer to Iowa State University, of the Big 12 Conference. The Cyclones recently picked up a verbal commitment from East St. Louis offensive lineman Darrell Simmons.
Edwards has already made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame. He has also received interest from several other NCAA Division I schools, such as Clemson, Miami (Fla.), Iowa, Central Michigan and Missouri.
As a freshman, Edwards ran for more than 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns, while throwing for more than 500 yards. A year ago, he accounted for 14 touchdowns in 2 1/2 games, while throwing for 301 yards and running for 430 yards.
Granite City, which will compete as an independent after choosing to leave the Southwestern Conference following the 2017-18 school year, will open its season Aug. 24 at Jerseyville.
