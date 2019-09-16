East St. Louis’ safety Antonio Johnson says he’s ready to announce college choice

These are some of the top high school football players in the metro-east As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the 2019 high school football season kicks off, these are some of the players to keep an eye on.

East St. Louis senior all-state safety Antonio Johnson is set to announce his college choice once again.

Ranked as the No. 79 player and No. 5 high school safety in the nation by Rivals.com, the 6-2, 180-pound Johnson said on his Twitter account this weekend that he will announce his college choice on Saturday.

Texas A&M is the apparent front runner, which would add Johnson to an already elite 2020 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. Johnson originally committed to the University of Tennessee in June then decommitted from the Volunteers program on July 28.

In addition to Texas A&M, Johnson also has scholarship offers from several other national powers including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri, among others.

Johnson has 28 tackles, including 17 solos this season for the Flyers. Ranked first in the Associated Press Class 5A state poll, East St. Louis improved to 3-0 on Friday with a 50-48 win at Naperville Neuqua Valley. The Flyers open their Southwestern Conference season on Saturday when they host Belleville West at 1 p.m.