St. Louis Cardinals rumored to be close to deal with Andrew Miller

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic is reporting that the Cardinals are close to a multi-year deal with free agent pitcher Andrew Miller.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier Thursday that the Cardinals were still looking at Miller and fellow left-handed free agent reliever Zach Britton. It’s not the first time this offseason the Cardinals have been connected to Miller.

Miller, who struggled with knee and shoulder injuries in 2018, had a 4.24 ERA in 37 appearances for the Cleveland Indians. That came after he posted a 1.55 ERA in 2016 and a 1.44 ERA in 2017.

The lefty reliever received a clean bill of health earlier this month, and he’s gotten looks from several teams in addition to the Cardinals. The Phillies and Mets are also showing interest.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, said earlier this month during the team’s introductory press conference for newly-acquired Paul Goldschmidt that the team was looking to improve in the bullpen. The team has been known to be looking for relief help from the left side after a down year from both Brett Cecil and Tyler Lyons.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted that the deal could be announced as soon as Friday.

#STLCards closing in on free-agent reliever Andrew Miller, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2018