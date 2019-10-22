Keep track of the St. Louis Cardinals major offseason signings, trades and rumors

The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off a season in which they won 91 games and the NL Central and advanced to the NLCS before losing in four games to the Washington Nationals. It was the first trip to the postseason for St. Louis since 2015.

Keep track of all the moves the Cardinals make this offseason as they put together a team that will try to defend its NL Central championship and bring the first World Series championship to St. Louis since 2011.

This list will be updated throughout the 2019-2020 baseball offseason, so return to bnd.com for more updates on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals free agents

Marcell Ozuna

Michael Wacha

Tony Cingrani

Adam Wainwright

Matt Wieters

Cardinals free agent signings

None to date

Cardinals trades

None to date

Cardinals rumors