For the Cardinals, it’s another day, another transaction

It remains to be seen if the St. Louis Cardinals can play better than average baseball. But they’re proving to be real champions at gymnastics. Roster gymnastics, that is, continuously adding players to the major-league roster from both inside and outside the organization.
Jose Adolis Garcia became the seventh St. Louis prospect to make his major-league debut so far this season. It doesn’t seem like the roster movement is going to slow down any time soon with a waiver claim and players returning from injuries continuing to change the complexion of the team.
While I’m glad to see Garcia in the big leagues, it’s a shame that the opportunity has come at the expense of Cardinals slugger Tyler O’Neill who developed some sort of mystery ailment right as he was getting a real chance to show what he could do at the major-league level. For all the youngster’s talent, this trip to the disabled list must raise some eyebrows because it’s his fourth time to miss action to injury in 2018.
When the Birds traded Tommy Pham, the idea was that the team would have a third of a season to evaluate a guy who has proved all he needs to prove in the minor leagues. It was encouraging how well O’Neill fit into the middle of the St. Louis lineup, protected in the fifth spot with Marcell Ozuna in front of him and Jedd Gyorko behind him.
O’Neill showed well in his first few games as a regular — much better than he did during a brief call-up earlier in the season. He pushed his batting average over the .300 mark and seemed to have a much better grasp of the strike zone, cutting down on his startling strikeout numbers while still producing the power the Redbirds need so badly. So, it’s a bummer that he has been forced to the disabled list by an ailment that makes one wince: groin inflammation.
I don’t know if I want to know what happened to the young fellow. It seems that the Redbirds are adamant about telling anyone who will listen that O’Neill’s injury isn’t baseball-related. O’Neill even repeated that non-baseball alibi himself. So, until we get the final word, our imaginations can run wild.
Regardless of which names are written on the lineup card, it’s refreshing to see the club playing better as a unit. While Mike Matheny and John Mabry apologists say that the coaching staff doesn’t really make that much difference, a team that used to strike out 10 times a game almost every night has only done so once in the month of August. New manager Mike Shildt has refreshingly introduced some winning baseball into his clubhouse, putting emphasis on making productive outs instead of swinging for the fences over and over again.
While we’re seeing a lot of new faces, St. Louis fans may soon get a chance to see a familiar mug get back on the field. Longtime ace Adam Wainwright, who has been building up his arm in bullpen sessions after a long layoff due to persistent elbow problems, seems like he’s a couple weeks away from returning, barring any setbacks.
I’m not sure what to root for. I’d love to see Wainwright set the world on fire and prove that he’s still got it. But, suppose he did. Might he then decide that he doesn’t want to retire after the 2018 season? I’d hate to see him wear another big league uniform. But I don’t see a fit for him here. It would be a shame to see such a storied career end with another club.
It would be nice if, instead, the Redbirds star could transition to a role as a coach or front office contributor with the club. I’d hate to see him end up like former NHL star Martin Brodeur who spent his whole exemplary career with one team — until the bitter end when he tied himself to another club to play out the string and then remained with that team as a coach. While, in the case of Brodeur, it was the St. Louis Blues’ gain, it would be bad for the city of St. Louis and bad for the Cardinals to see Wainwright hook on with the team that drafted him, the Atlanta Braves, to finish up and then stay with that club to help develop its young pitchers of the future.
Comments