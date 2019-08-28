Belleville’ Brian Hill battling for roster spot with NFL’s Falcons

Brian Hill on why he plays football Former Belleville West standout football player and current Wyoming Cowboy Brian Hill explains what draws him to the game before the start of the 2016 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Belleville West standout football player and current Wyoming Cowboy Brian Hill explains what draws him to the game before the start of the 2016 season.

Former Belleville West standout Brian Hill continues to impress in the preseason camp of the Atlanta Falcons as he pursues a spot on their roster.

A 2014 graduate of West who went on to an exceptional collegiate career at the University of Wyoming, the 23-year-old Hill has 99 yards on 27 carries and a touchdowns for the Falcons (0-4) who conclude their 2019 preseason Thursday in Jacksonville..

Atlanta opens its regular season on Sept. 8 at Minnesota.

Devonta Freeman is the Falcons’ starter at it’s been assumed that Ito Smith would be No. 2 on the depth chart. Ito Smith is secure at No. 4 since he’s also Atlanta’s top kick returner. Both Hill and Qadree Ollison have each made a case for themselves.

Unless the Falcons are included to release Smith, a fourth-round pick in 2018 who scored four touchdowns as the backup last year, either Hill or Ollison will likely get their release.

Hill, who ran for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final two years at Belleville West, developed into one of the top running backs in the nation at Wyoming, where hew rushed for more than 4,200 yards and 35 touchdowns in his three years with the Cowboys. A semifinalist in 2016 for the Doak Walker award, which goes to the top running back in the nation, Hill was a fifth round selection by the Falcons in the 2017 draft.

Hill was eventually waved by the Falcons and signed by Cincinnati, where he finished his rookie season with 37 yards on 11 carries.

Hill was resigned by the Falcons where he remained on the roster for the remainder of the year.

Hill had his best game as a professional in week 16 when he ran for 116 yards on eight carries against the Carolina Panthers. He finished the 2018 season with 157 yards on 20 carries.