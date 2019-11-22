Former Old Dominion quarterback added to St. Louis BattleHawks roster

With the start of its 2020 season just two months away, the XFL announced Friday that former Old Dominion University quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been assigned to the St. Louis BattleHawks.

The 26-year-old Heinicke, who was on the Carolina Panthers roster in 2018 was one of three quarterbacks placed with XFL franchises on Friday.

Josh Johnson, an 11-year NFL veteran was assigned to the Los Angeles Wildcats while former Marshall University standout Chase Litton has been assigned to the Seattle Dragons.

“Our coaches and scouts are continuing to identify the very best talent available to the XFL and our teams, which elevates the level of competition,” XFL Commissioner and CEO, Oliver Luck said in statement. . “We are excited to welcome these three talented quarterbacks to our league and look forward to mini-camp when our teams get on the field and competition begins.”.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Heinecke is expected to compete with former Ole Miss star Jordan Ta’amu among others during mini-camp and when training camp begins for all eight XFL franchises Jan. 4 through 22.

Winner of the 2012 Walter Payton award, which is presented to the most outstanding offensive player in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision , Heinecke threw for nearly 15,000 yards and 132 touchdowns at ODU.

Signed as undrafted free agent by Minnesota of the NFL, Heinecke spent two years with the Vikings (2015-16) and has also been in the camp of the New England Patriots (2017) and Houston Texans (2017)

The BattleHawks open their first season under coach Jonathan Hayes on Feb 9 at the Dallas Renegades. St. Louis plays its home opener on Feb. 23 when it hosts the New York Guardians at The Dome at America’s Center.