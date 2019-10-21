Chiefs

SportsBeat KC podcast: Mahomes will be back when?! And other Chiefs injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field after being injured during the first half of game against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

On today’s podcast, Kansas City Chiefs beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the latest developments since Patrick Mahomes injured his knee against the Broncos on Thursday night.

