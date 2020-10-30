Chiefs schemes: Someday we’ll see Chris Jones on offense. But not against the Jets

Once a year, maybe twice, Chris Jones gets asked about playing offense.

When he does, you could light a city block with the wattage in his smile.

Jones hasn’t forgotten that his friend and former teammate Dontari Poe, the defensive tackle who was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the week, rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one when he played for the Chiefs.

“Listen, no disrespect to Dontari Poe, but if he was able to sneak a quarterback pass in a huge game, I’m sure somewhere down the line, I’m very patient, I’m going get me a touchdown with the offense,” Jones said. “I promise you that. I’m not stopping.”

Perhaps some day Jones, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 who is off to an excellent start this season, will trot onto the field to line up as a running back or tight end. Hey, this is Andy Reid’s offense we’re talking about.

But a trick play isn’t likely in the playbook for Sunday’s game against the winless Jets. The Chiefs’ advantages on both sides of the ball should suffice.

Here’s how the matchup could play out.

When the Chiefs pass

The Jets’ pass defense is below average (24th in the NFL), and Kyler Murray and Josh Allen have had big days against New York. It would be a good sign for the Chiefs and their readiness if the passing game looked sharp early. Jets lineman Tackle Quinnen Williams is having a solid season and must be accounted for.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

One thing to consider with Le’Veon Bell: He may or may not be additionally motivated to face his old team, but he knows them well, having spent all of 2019 and first few weeks of this season wearing green. If the Chiefs open a big lead, it may be about Bell, Clyde Edwards-Hellaire, Darrel Williams and the offensive line grinding out the final few possessions.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Jets pass

One day, Sam Darnold could be a Pro Bowl quarterback. It’s unlikely to happen in a Jets uniform, though. He doesn’t have enough weapons, gets sacked too often — although rookie tackle Mekhi Becton is a future star — and has thrown twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (three). Top target Jamison Crowder missed the previous game and practice this week with an injury. The Chiefs have played the pass well, ranking fourth in the NFL with 211.7 yards allowed per game.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Jets run

Frank Gore is in the final stretch of his Hall of Fame career. He was a third-round pick by the 49ers in 2005, the same draft that produced Alex Smith, Derrick Johnson and Dustin Colquitt. Gore leads the Jets with 310 rushing yards. Rookie La’Mical Perine is coming off his most productive game, 40 yards on 11 carries against the Bills. The Jets’ best shot is to control the clock with an effective ground game, but their best rushing game this season produced 129 yards.

Edge: Chiefs