Chiefs schemes: Former Cornhuskers coach is making his mark on Browns’ offensive line

The Cleveland Browns’ five-game improvement over last season happened for many reasons, but one that probably doesn’t get enough run became evident when the annual NFL All-Pro team was announced last week.

Of the 10 players named to the first- and second-team offensive lines, three were Browns: right tackle Jack Conklin on the first team and second-team guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

Pro Football Focus named the group the NFL’s best offensive line after ranking it 23rd last year, and the group played a major role in the improvement of quarterback Baker Mayfield and paved the way for the league’s third-best rushing attack.

A new coach oversaw the offensive line this year, a name that will resonate with area college football followers: Bill Callahan. He was Nebraska’s head coach from 2004-07, succeeding Frank Solich, and turned in a 5-6 record in his first season, the Cornhuskers’ first losing mark in four decades.

Nebraska played in one Big 12 championship game, with future NFL head coach Zac Taylor at quarterback, but Callahan was fired after his fourth season. His only other stint as a head coach in the NFL or college occurred in 2019, when he served as Washington’s interim coach for 11 games after Jay Gruden was fired.

Otherwise, Callahan has been an offensive line coach, and as the Browns prepare to meet the Chiefs in the playoffs’ Divisional Round Sunday, his work with this Browns unit is some of the best coaching he’s done in 41 years in the business.

Here’s how the game might play out.

When the Chiefs pass

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce (fired up to play the team from his hometown), Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins vs. a Browns pass defense that ranked 22nd and just surrendered 501 yards to Ben Roethlisberger? Interesting. Yes, Pittsburgh was in desperation mode for most of last weekend’s Wild Card game, and Big Ben chucked four interceptions.

A similar mistake-filled game from Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense is unfathomable, and although the KC passing attack showed flaws in the final month of the season, coach Andy Reid should be trusted to make the proper adjustments. Keeping Myles Garrett from dominating is a priority.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

Will the Browns be as fired up for a former Steeler — Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell — as they were against the current Steelers? Bell, Clyde Edwards-Helarie (if healthy) and Darrel Williams should manage to keep the Browns’ defense honest. The uncertainty rests with the Chiefs’ ability to run when everyone knows it’s coming.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Browns pass

The Browns love play-action and Mayfield has excelled at it. Also, his decision-making is much improved this year. After throwing 35 interceptions in his first 30 games, he’s thrown eight in his last 17 starts. He didn’t beat the Steelers deep, but taking short shots resulted in big plays: touchdowns for Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb. The Chiefs’ defense improved late in the season, but stops Sunday afternoon may be holding the Browns to field goals.

Edge: Browns

When the Browns run

Limiting Cleveland’s running game — not allowing the Browns to control the clock behind Chubb, Kareem Hunt and the offensive line — is one of the Chiefs’ primary objectives. Forcing the Browns to rely on their passing game plays into the home team’s advantage. But the Browns excel here. They had a 307-yard rushing game against the Cowboys and are the NFL’s third-ranked rushing team. A big test for the Chiefs’ interior defensive line.

Edge: Browns

Coaching/special teams/intangibles

Consider this while evaluating the Chiefs “rest vs. rust” factor: Reid is 18-3 in the regular season and 5-2 in the playoffs after bye weeks. That includes a victory in last year’s playoff opener, although Kansas City fell behind the Texans 24-0 before rallying. Harrison Butker has been a solid postseason kicker, but this will be punter Tommy Townsend’s first go in the playoffs. And Arrowhead will be as loud as 15,000 fans can make it.

Edge: Chiefs