Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues to open season against Washington

Blues fans celebrate at Ballpark Village Fans of the St. Louis Blues celebrate their Stanley Cup championship on Clark Avenue, outside Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Blues will open defense of the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they host the Washington Capitals at the Enterprise Center.

Game time is 7 p.m. The Blues will raise the Stanley Cup Banner to the Enterprise Center rafters in a special ceremony prior to the game.





The Blues won the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history, defeating the Boston Bruins in a seven game series earlier this month..



