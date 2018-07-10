Malcolm Hill showing potential in NBA Summer League

Former Belleville East basketball standout Malcolm Hill is putting up some solid numbers in limited minutes as a member of the Utah Jazz Summer League team.
A Fairview Heights native and 2013 East graduate, Hill has scored nine points in the Jazz' last two games at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Playing just under 16 minutes in Utah's 93-78 loss to the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday, the 6-6 225-pound Hill scored two points, but pulled down seven rebounds and added a pair of assists.
A former two-time second team all Big 10 Conference player at the University of Illinois, Hill scored seven points, making 3-of-5 shots from the field and added four rebounds as Utah posted a 90-85 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Hill logged just over 16 minutes of playing time in the Jazz victory.
The Jazz played the Maimi Heat on Tuesday at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. The 12-day, 82-game event continues through July 18.
A 2017 graduate of Illinois, Hill competed as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League team last year. He then spent the past few months playing professional basketball in the Philippines and Germany.
Comments