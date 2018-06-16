57-year-old in custody after man gunned down on Collinsville street, police say

A man was gunned down in the street near his Collinsville home on Friday night, and a 57-year-old suspect was in custody, police said.
Collinsville Police did not immediately release the identities of the dead man and the suspect. Police were investigating the death as a homicide.
Police said they were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Illinois Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the street, near his vehicle. Collinsville rescue crews treated the man at the scene and took him to a St. Louis-area hospital. The man later died.
"Responding officers were able to identify the suspect as a 57-year-old male who was known to the victim and who also resided nearby on Illinois Avenue," Collinsville Police said in a news release. "The suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting and prior to the arrival of the responding officers."
A radio alert was issued for local police departments. At about midnight, Illinois State Police troopers located the suspect, who had been in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 255, police said.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Collinsville Police said detectives were actively collecting information and details in this case as of Saturday morning, and a motive had not yet been determined.
Illinois Avenue is a short street off Illinois 159, near Woodland Park and the Madison County Housing Authority's housing complex.
