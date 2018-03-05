More Videos

Candidate for governor encourages early voting 1:54

Candidate for governor encourages early voting

Pause
Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans 0:37

Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat 1:51

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes 1:40

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes

Highland grad is UMSL's new freshman rebounding queen 1:06

Highland grad is UMSL's new freshman rebounding queen

Crews work to repair pavement collapse 0:44

Crews work to repair pavement collapse

Okawville police stationed outside school 0:17

Okawville police stationed outside school

Pavement collapse closes Lebanon Road 0:51

Pavement collapse closes Lebanon Road

Okawville principal message to parents Thursday night 0:45

Okawville principal message to parents Thursday night

Mascoutah priest faces child porn, meth charges 1:06

Mascoutah priest faces child porn, meth charges

O’Fallon School District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby and District 90 Safety and Security Director Mark Berry talk about safety in light of Monday’s threat at J Emmett Sr. Hinchcliffe Elementary School in O’Fallon. rkirsch@bnd.com
O’Fallon School District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby and District 90 Safety and Security Director Mark Berry talk about safety in light of Monday’s threat at J Emmett Sr. Hinchcliffe Elementary School in O’Fallon. rkirsch@bnd.com

Latest News

Police investigating threatening graffiti at O'Fallon elementary school

By Kaley Johnson And Robyn L. Kirsch

kjohnson@bnd.com

rkirsch@bnd.com

March 05, 2018 09:49 AM

Police investigated a threatening message found on the exterior of an O'Fallon elementary school building Monday morning.

District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby said a staff member found graffiti outside J Emmett Hinchcliffe Sr. Elementary School, located at 1050 Ogle Road. Police were then called, and are investigating the graffiti that has since been cleaned and is no longer visible.

"The graffiti was not spray painted. It was written. I believe is was marker," Hruby said.

She added some of the graffiti was threatening while some were "explicit, vulgar drawings not of a threatening nature."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The non-threatening graffiti was "sexually explicit drawings," Hruby said.

She said police do not consider the threats, which were "vague and not specific," to be credible.

Nonetheless, Mark Berry, director of District 90 public safety and security, along with other O'Fallon police officers, will be at the school throughout the day.

"As we've worked together with the police department all morning, we're going to have police presence and myself here throughout the day at Hinchcliffe for precautionary reasons," Berry said.

O'Fallon Chief Eric Van Hook said they believe the graffiti was an isolated incident because there was no other damage done to the building.

"There is no evidence supporting this being a credible threat, but we want to err on the side of caution," he said. "We want to do our part to protect the schools and it's a little extra on behalf of the school and police, but it's our responsibility to our community and students."

Van Hook said police will continue working with school officials until they are fully "convinced we have the incident under control."

The district is also excusing absences for students if parents want to keep them home from school.

"We've told parents today at Hinchcliffe that if they feel more comfortable keeping their children at home today that we would excuse the day we certainly understand and respect that," Hruby said.

Hruby noted that there is a climate of concern and fear among parents nationally given the recent increased trend in school related shootings and threats.

"I think parents are concerned nationally about schools and safety in schools. This is something that has heightened our awareness and all schools have increased police presence and security measures, and so it's an unfortunate situation that we're all feeling that there's a heightened sense of alarm or alert to any type of threat credible or not," Hruby said.

While the school hasn't been able to release figures on how many students were taken home from school or kept home due to the situation, Hruby said enrollment today was impacted.

After a letter was sent to parents and guardians by the district via email just after 8 a.m., and shortly after a robocall was made, numerous children were seen being picked up by concerned parents this morning.

The graffiti was cleaned off before 10 a.m.

Hinchcliffe Principal Kristie Belobrajdic said she held a staff meeting this morning to keep everyone working at the school in the loop.

This morning a District 90 employee located damage and graffiti to the exterior of the Hinchcliffe School building. The...

Posted by O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90 on Monday, March 5, 2018


Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Candidate for governor encourages early voting 1:54

Candidate for governor encourages early voting

Pause
Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans 0:37

Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat 1:51

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes 1:40

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes

Highland grad is UMSL's new freshman rebounding queen 1:06

Highland grad is UMSL's new freshman rebounding queen

Crews work to repair pavement collapse 0:44

Crews work to repair pavement collapse

Okawville police stationed outside school 0:17

Okawville police stationed outside school

Pavement collapse closes Lebanon Road 0:51

Pavement collapse closes Lebanon Road

Okawville principal message to parents Thursday night 0:45

Okawville principal message to parents Thursday night

Mascoutah priest faces child porn, meth charges 1:06

Mascoutah priest faces child porn, meth charges

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat

View More Video