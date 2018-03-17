Liddell heads list of six from metro-east selected to IBCA All-State Basketball Team

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State 3A and 4A high school basketball team is dotted with stars of the Southwestern Conference.
EJ Liddell, the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and an emerging candidate for Mr. Illinois Basketball thanks to his performance at the IHSA State Tournament this weekend, is the only metro-east player on the first-team list.
The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 20.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game to lead West to its first state championship game in the program's 101-year history. He also established a new career scoring record at West.
Maroons' guard Malachi Smith, who transferred from Belleville East for his senior season, was a second-team selection. The Wright State commit scored 15.5 points per game and was the final piece for the Maroons, who entered Saturday's title game against Whitney Young with a school-record 31 wins.
Also on the second team is Edwarsdville's Jack Marinko who led the region with 26 points a game by shooting 54.9 percent from the field for the 18-9 Tigers.
O'Fallon's Jalen Hodge was a fourth-team pick in 4A.
In Class 3A, Terrance Hargrove Jr. was a third-team selection by the IBCA. Also a junior, he led East St. Louis with 18.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The 6-1 senior was among area leaders at 20.1 points per game for the 11-18 Panthers.
Also in 3A, Columbia senior Jordan Holmes was an honorable mention pick. He'll play football at Illinois as a preferred walk-on at wide receiver beginning this fall. In the meantime, the 6-0 senior led the Eagles to 20 wins and the championship game of Centralia Sectional Tournament with a team-high 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
IBCA 3A-4A All-State Basketball
FIRST TEAM: Ryan Davis (Conant), Ayo Dasunmu (Morgan Park), Anthony Fairlee (Springfield Southeast), Tim Finke (Champain Central), Javon Freeman (Whitney Young), Zion Griffin (Hinsdale South), Talen Horton-Tucker (Simeon), EJ Liddell (Belleville West), Cardell McGee (Springfield Lanphier), Kendle Moore (Danville), Francis Okoro (Normal West), Chris Payton (Bloomington), Drew Peterson (Libertyville), DJ Steward (Fenwick), Morgan Taylor (Marist).
SECOND TEAM: Darius Beaene (Carbondale), Deonte Billups (Moline), Bryant Brown (Waukegan), Perry Cowan (DePaul Prep), Camron Donatlan (West Aurora), Justin Hardy (St. Charles East), Messiah Jones (Simeon), Anthony Lynch (Elgin Larkin), Jack Marinko (Edwardsville), Jordan Matthews (St. Rita), Sam Shafer (Lincoln-Way East), Malachi Smith (Belleville West), Evan Taylor (Glenbard West), Kaleb Thornton (Bollingbrook), Malik Tidwell (Marian Catholic), Javon William Jr. (Centralia).
THIRD TEAM: Isaiah Bowers (Lincoln), Cameron Burrell (Morgan Park), Xavier Castaneda (Whitney Young), Jared Crutcher (West Aurora), Kevin Cunningham (Loyola), Ray Dennis (Oswego East), Patrick Fisher (Bloomington), Damaria Franklin (Niles North), Isaiah Fuller (OPRF), Terrance Hargrove Jr. (East St. Louis), Robert Harvcey (Hillcrest), Ryan Kutsor (Lake Zurich), Adam Miller (Morgan Park), Terrion Murdix (Springfield Southeast), Isaiah Rivera (Geneseo), Ethan Schuemer (Willowbrook), Aaron Shoot (Quincy), Tom Welch (Naperville North), Joseph Yesufu (Bollingbrook).
FOURTH TEAM: Amir Brummett (Decatur McArthur), Tyler Cochran (Bollingbrook), Tyrek Cooper (North Chicago), Collin Dietz (Metamora), Nate Ferguson (Lemont), MyQuoin Garrett (Rockford Jefferson), Essam Hamwi (Main South), Malik Hardman (Crete-Monee), Jalen Hodge (O'Fallon), Jaheim Holden (Evanston), Andrew Kirkpatrick (New Trier), Gavin Markgraff (McHenry), Cory Noe (Mahomet-Seymour), Paul O'Leary (Lemont), Xavier Pinson (Simeon), Jalen Shaw (Elgin Larkin), Issac Stanbach (Homewood Flossmor), Kenny Strawbridge (Rockford Lutheran), Zach Toussaint (Johnsburg), Landon Wolfe (Effingham).
HONORABLE MENTION: Rahaun Agee (Bogan), Beau Bailey (Dixon), Cameron Blackmon (Joliet Catholic), Jalen Boyd (St. Joes), Ciaras Braybys (New Trier), Jalen Carter (Lindbloom), Dravon Clayborn (Niles North), Jarrett Crider (Morton), A'Kieon Gill (Champain Central), Chris Harrison (Shepard), Jordan Holmes (Columbia), Tyler Jarnagin (Herscher), Chris Johnson (Naperville North), Marquise Kenneday (Brother Rice), Treavon Martin (Curie), Grant Miller (Maine South), Corteze Mosely (Peoria High), Yahmir Muhammad (Rockford Auburn), Troy Murphy (Andrew), Cade Nailor (Rock Falls), Adem Osmani (Oak Lawn), Christian Payne (Yorkville), Jamir Price (Rock Island), Chase Robinson (OPRF), Justin Saddoris (Marion), Zach Schutta (Burlington Central), Tyrese Shines (Lyons Township), Michael Smith (Joliet West), Jonah Smith (Mt. Zion), Ziv Tal (Highland Park), Randy Tucker (Rock Island), Ahron Ulis (Marian Catholic), Zach Vaia (Riverside-Brookfield), Patrick Walls (Speer), Adrian Ware (Washington), JT Wheeler (Tolono Unity), Brandon Whiteside (Glenbard South).
