Results for the U.S. House seat in districts 12, 13 and 15

Polls have closed, and the election results for the 12th, 13th and 15th Congressional districts are slowly rolling in.
Keep an eye on this page to see updated results all night.
12th Congressional District
Mike Bost (Republican): 3,945
Preston Nelson (Republican): 559
Brendan Kelly (Democrat): 2,622
David Bequette (Democrat): 854
70 of 650 precincts reporting
13th Congressional District:
Erik Jones (Democrat): 51
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (Democrat): 64
Jon Ebel (Democrat): 5
David Gill (Democrat): 13
Angel Sides (Democrat): 9
3 of 585 precincts reporting
Republican Rodney Davis will run against the winner of Tuesday's election in November.
15th Congressional District:
Carl Spoerer (Democrat): 263
Kevin Gaither (Democrat): 1355
25 of 794 precincts reporting
Republican John Shimkus will run against the winner of Tuesday's election in November.
