Republican candidates Preston Nelson and incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, and Democratic candidates St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly and David Bequette. All four candidates are running in the 12th congressional district primary March 20. The winners from each party will face off in the Nov. 6 general election.
Latest News

Results for the U.S. House seat in districts 12, 13 and 15

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

March 20, 2018 07:06 PM

Polls have closed, and the election results for the 12th, 13th and 15th Congressional districts are slowly rolling in.

Keep an eye on this page to see updated results all night.

12th Congressional District

Mike Bost (Republican): 3,945

Preston Nelson (Republican): 559

Brendan Kelly (Democrat): 2,622

David Bequette (Democrat): 854

70 of 650 precincts reporting

13 district candidates USE THIS THIS ONE.jpg
Angel Sides (top left), David Gill, Erik Jones, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (bottom left), Jon Ebel are all vying for the Democratic nomination in the 13th Congressional District in Southern Illinois.

13th Congressional District:

Erik Jones (Democrat): 51

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (Democrat): 64

Jon Ebel (Democrat): 5

David Gill (Democrat): 13

Angel Sides (Democrat): 9

3 of 585 precincts reporting

Republican Rodney Davis will run against the winner of Tuesday's election in November.

15.jpg
Kevin Gaither (left) and Carl Spoerer

15th Congressional District:

Carl Spoerer (Democrat): 263

Kevin Gaither (Democrat): 1355

25 of 794 precincts reporting

Republican John Shimkus will run against the winner of Tuesday's election in November.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95



