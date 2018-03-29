With the primary behind us, how often will we see Rauner and Pritzker downstate?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 161 Cardinals broadcaster Rick Horton talks about the upcoming season Pause 66 Broadcaster Frank Cusumano talks about the upcoming Cardinals season 161 Gov. Rauner on the campaign trail for another term. 88 Belleville West senior sings National Anthem at West boys state tourney 74 Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis 187 Karen Simons 25 years in law enforcement 89 Family searches for missing Collinsville dog 35 Head-on crash on North Belt West sends one to hospital 70 Toys 'R' Us starts liquidation sale 152 Sabrina Stauffenberg's grandmother talks about sentencing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner speaks to members of the media during a recent campaign stop in Millstadt. dholtmann@bnd.com

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner speaks to members of the media during a recent campaign stop in Millstadt. dholtmann@bnd.com