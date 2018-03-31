Here's how Belleville's budget will affect your wallet

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 147 Luke Hensler is BND Small-School Player of the Year Pause 648 2018 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition finalists 165 Triad student scores perfect on ACT 161 Cardinals broadcaster Rick Horton talks about the upcoming season 66 Broadcaster Frank Cusumano talks about the upcoming Cardinals season 161 Gov. Rauner on the campaign trail for another term. 88 Belleville West senior sings National Anthem at West boys state tourney 74 Take a look inside of Neighbors’ Market in East St. Louis 187 Karen Simons 25 years in law enforcement 89 Family searches for missing Collinsville dog Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Belleville’s proposed budget includes funds to improve West Main Street from Sixth to 12th streets, give employees a 3 percent pay raise and increase payments toward the pension fund for police officers and firefighters. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

Belleville’s proposed budget includes funds to improve West Main Street from Sixth to 12th streets, give employees a 3 percent pay raise and increase payments toward the pension fund for police officers and firefighters. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com