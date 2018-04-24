Three charged after allegedly trying to steal car in Belleville, leading police on chase

Two teenagers and a woman were charged with trying to steal a car in Belleville and leading police on a chase Saturday.
According to Belleville Police, three of the six possible suspects who led police on a multi-city chase were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary. Those three are:
Isiah Harvey, 19, from Florissan
Keves Tyler, 19, from Lithonia, Georgia
Dashia Tillman, 21, listed as homless
Police responded to a call at 11:20 p.m. Saturday from a person saying they had caught someone trying to steal her car outside her house at 100 block of Lauren Circle. The person told police she had just gotten home and left her car unlocked as she went inside to grab something. When she came back out, she saw a young black man inside her car.
She said she yelled at the man and he ran away and got inside a pickup truck. Multiple other people also ran to the truck before it fled, she told police.
A Belleville officer located the truck headed westbound on Illinois 15 near North DeMazenod Drive and tried to pull it over. The truck did not stop and sped away from the officer, according to police.
The suspects led multiple police departments on a multi-city chase ending in East St. Louis in the 2200 block of North 32nd Street.
Officers arrested four of the six suspects in the truck, which was reported as stolen from St. Louis and had stolen property inside it, according to police. The fourth suspect hasnn't been formally charged.
Harvey and Tyler were also charged with obstructing identification. All three people are being held on a no bond warrant at the St. Clair County Jail, according to police.
