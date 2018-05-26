Vandals spray-paint swastikas on 200 headstones at local cemetery

A vandal or vandals spray-painted swastikas on more than 200 headstones at a cemetery in Glen Carbon, just as the cemetery was preparing for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.
The vandalism was discovered Saturday morning at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
"Sometime during the night, somebody came through and painted swastikas all over," said Mark Johnson, the cemetery's grounds superintendent. "This is just a rough estimate, but it was somewhere around 200 markers that were painted. They also painted swastikas on our old office building and on two of our family estate mausoleums."
He added, "I'm thinking that it's kids, but you never know about this. It's just unfortunate that they're doing it this time of year, because it's Memorial Day. That's a special day for us."
The cemetery contains the graves of more than 1,300 veterans, and cemetery officials were hoping to remove the paint in time for a Memorial Day event planned for Monday at Sunset Hill. The annual Memorial Day Patriotic Remembrance & Patriotic Balloon Release is scheduled for noon Monday.
Johnson said the vandalism was discovered about 7:30 a.m. Police were called, and investigators were still at the cemetery as of 10 a.m. He said efforts to remove the paint would begin later Saturday morning, after police finished collecting evidence.
"We're hoping we'll be able to get it all off," he said. "We can't do anything right now until the investigation is complete. When it's complete, they'll let us start seeing what we can do."
