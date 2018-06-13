Highland News Briefs: Bike ride to raise funds for all-inclusive playground

Bike ride to raise funds for all-inclusive playground
The Highland Parks & Recreation Department and Family Care Pharmacy in Highland will sponsor the “Rusty Chain Rample” bike ride on Sunday, June 24 to raise funds for the all-inclusive playground at Rinderer Park.
The event is a noncompetitive bike ride around the city of Highland that allows you to choose between a 3-, 5-, or 10-mile course. The ride will depart from the Korte Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Children ages 5 and under ride free.
For more information, call 651-1386 or register online at famcarepharm.wixsite.com/rustychainramble.
Hospital "Lunch & Learn" to focus on arthritis, orthopedics
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland invites the community to attend a Lunch and Learn event about arthritis treatment and orthopedic services available at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Derek Lambert and Dan Musenbroc will be presenting this topic on Wednesday, June 20 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Ungacta Conference Center in St. Joseph’s Hospital. Reservations are required, and lunch will be provided to all registered attendees at no charge.
For more information or to RSVP, call Donna Dothager at 618-651-2820 or email donna.dothager@hshs.org.
Secretary of State's Mobile Unit coming to Highland
Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Weinheimer Community Center, is offering drivers a chance to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration renewal sticker, obtain a duplicate or corrected license, or obtain an Illinois identification card. White’s mobile unit will be available at the Weinheimer Community Center, located at 1100 Main St. in Highland, on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I am pleased to work with the Weinheimer Community Center to bring my office’s services directly to the people,” said White. “This is another example of how my office continues to use technology as an ally to improve upon the delivery of services to Illinois residents.”
An applicant renewing a current Illinois driver’s license or identification card need only present a current valid driver’s license or identification card. If the applicant is applying for either a duplicate or corrected driver’s license or identification card the applicant must present two forms of identification. To find out what documents are considered acceptable identification, please call 217-782-7044 or visit the Illinois Secretary of States website at cyberdriveillinois.com.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, June 18: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, lemon bar.
Tuesday, June 19: Baked pork chop, gravy, apple stuffing, country green beans with bacon and onion, Louisiana fruit salad.
Wednesday, June 20: Pizza pasta casserole, tossed salad with dressing, garlic toast, fruited gelatin.
Thursday, June 21: Resident’s choice.
Friday, June 22: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, frosted chocolate cake.
