Blessed to Give
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois helps children who are between 6 and 18 years old in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties by connecting them to volunteers who give them individual attention. The volunteers serve as positive role models and mentors.
How to help
Volunteers are needed to be a “big brother” or “big sister” to the boys and girls on a waiting list for a mentor. People also can volunteer to help with office work or at various events.
Monetary donations are welcomed and will be used to help recruit, screen, train and match mentors with waiting youth.
The organization is also accepting donations for its holiday Adopt-A-Family program. More than 100 families will receive the donated items. To get a family’s personal wish list, call the Big Brothers Big Sisters office. Drop off locations include the O’Fallon-Shiloh and Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine chamber offices, Lindenwood University-Belleville and the Big Brothers Big Sisters office.
Big Brothers Big Sisters’ committees are also made up of volunteers.
Contact information
For information about volunteering or donating, call 618-398-3162 or send an email to President and CEO Natalie Jablonski at nataliej@peaknet.net. Individuals can sign up to be a mentor at www.bbbsil.org.
Make a contribution online, in person or by mail. Call the office to request a self-addressed envelope.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is located at 2726 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, Illinois 62223. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed between Christmas and New Year’s day.
Find the organization on social media at Facebook.com/BBBSIL.
